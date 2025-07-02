Over 20K drug smugglers arrested in 123 days

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested 156 drug smugglers and recovered 7.8 kg heroin, 3 kg opium and Rs 1.43 lakh drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 20,206 in just 123 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab govt has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Disclosing details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,500 police personnel, under the supervision of 91 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 477 locations across the state leading to the registration of 104 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, he added.