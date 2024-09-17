Over 2-cr voters set to participate in Hry Assembly polls, says CEO

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal on Monday disclosed that a total of 2,03,54,350 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming 15th Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5.



To facilitate the voting process, 20,629 polling booths have been established across the state.

Agarwal said that following the final publication of the voter list on August 27, Form-6 submissions were accepted until September 2. This led to the addition of 1,29,392 new voters to the list, comprising 64,031 men, 65,352 women, and 9 third-gender individuals. Consequently, the total number of registered voters in the state now stands at 2,03,54,350.

He also provided detailed demographics of the voter base, stating that out of the total 2,03,54,350 voters, there are 1,07,75,957 men, 95,77,926 women, and

467 third-gender voters.

Among these, there are 5,24,514 young voters aged 18 to 19, 1,49,142 persons with disabilities voters, and 2,31,093 voters aged 85 years or above. Remarkably, there are 8,821 voters above the age of 100, along with 1,09,217 service voters.

Agarwal informed that the voter lists are available on the department’s website ceoharyana.gov.in. Also, voters can check their name in the voter list by calling the

voter helpline No. 1950.