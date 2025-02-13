Over 2 cr devotees take holy dip at Sangam

Prayagraj: Amid heightened security measures, more than two crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam till Wednesday evening on the occasion of Maghi Purnima during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela here. According to an official statement, special arrangements have been made for the sacred bath that began early Wednesday.

In a spectacular gesture, 25 quintals of flowers were showered on the devotees from a helicopter. A heartwarming moment was witnessed on Katju Road, where Namazis gathered outside the mosque also joined in by showering flowers on the pilgrims.

Heavy congestion on roads leading to Prayagraj has led authorities to alter the traffic plan, restricting vehicle entry into the city. As a result, devotees walk 8 to 10 km to reach Sangam. Shuttle buses are operating from designated parking areas, but their numbers remain limited.

To manage the crowd efficiently, paramilitary personnel have been deployed at Sangam, ensuring that people do not linger for long. “We are making all possible efforts to facilitate a smooth bathing experience for pilgrims while ensuring safety,” said a senior police officer overseeing the arrangements.

Key routes leading to the ghats, including Andawa to Jhunsi and Shastri Bridge, witnessed a steady stream of pilgrims. However, officials confirmed that crowd movement remained orderly. “We anticipated the rush, especially on weekends when footfall increases significantly. While traffic slowed at times, it was quickly streamlined,” said Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar.

Officials estimate that nearly a third of India’s population has already participated in the holy baths at the ongoing Magh Mela. “This unprecedented turnout is a testament to the seamless organization and the unwavering faith of the people,” added DGP Prashant Kumar. Among the devotees was Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, who also took the holy dip. “Bathing at the Sangam fills my heart with immense joy,” he said. Rizvi, who converted to Hinduism in 2021 and adopted the name Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, reiterated his call to support those embracing Sanatan Dharma. “We are forming an organization to provide financial assistance to those converting to Sanatan Dharma, helping them start businesses and live with dignity,” he announced.

In a first, DMs of 15 districts, along with 20 IAS and 85 PCS officers, have been appointed to oversee crowd management at the fair. To expedite the dispersal of crowds, major religious sites like Lat Hanuman Temple, Akshayvat, and the Digital Maha Kumbh Center have been temporarily closed.

Kalpavas Ends, Maha Shivratri Bath Awaits

The day also marks the conclusion of Kalpavas at the Maha Kumbh. After taking their holy dip, nearly 10 lakh Kalpavasis are set to return home. “This has been a deeply spiritual journey for me. The atmosphere at Maha Kumbh is beyond words,” shared devotee Ram Prakash from Varanasi.

The final bathing festival of this grand event will take place on Mahashivratri, February 26, marking the culmination of this spiritual gathering.