‘Over 1,840 Professors of Practice appointed across 349 higher education institutions’

New Delhi: More than 1,840 industry experts and professionals have been appointed as Professors of Practice (PoP) in 349 universities and colleges across the country, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

The information was shared by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

“A total of 1,841 PoP have been engaged across 349 higher education institutions (HEIs) as on January 5, 2026 as part of reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which stresses skill-based learning and stronger industry-academia collaboration,” the minister said.

“The post of Professor of Practice is a temporary post, exclusive of sanctioned post. It also provides an opportunity, to those in leadership positions in different fields, to come on honorary basis as Professor of Practice so as to give back to the society and contribute towards nation building,” he added.