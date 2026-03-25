‘Over 18,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in last 11 years’

New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday highlighted there are 18,646 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country that provide generic medicines to people at affordable prices.

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched in 2008 by the UPA government but rued that only 80 Jan Aushadhi Kendras were opened till 2014.