Over 1.73 lakh ha forest land diverted for infra projects from 2014 to 2024: Govt

New Delhi: Over 1.73 lakh hectares of forest land have been approved for diversion for non-forestry purposes across India from 2014 to 2024, with mining and hydropower projects emerging as the leading contributors, the environment ministry informed Parliament on Monday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said that 1,73,984.3 hectares of forest land were approved for various non-forestry purposes between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2024, under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, now amended and renamed as Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

The highest diversion of forest land during this period was for mining and quarrying activities, which were allowed to use 40,096.17 hectares.

These included a wide range of extractive activities that continue to remain one of the biggest drivers of forest clearance across mineral-rich regions, especially in central and eastern India.

Hydropower and irrigation projects together accounted for the second-highest diversion, with 40,138.31 hectares of forest land approved for such purposes. These include large and small dams, canals, reservoirs and associated infrastructure.

The information was provided in response to a question by Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, who referred to the 2023 State of India’s Environment Report by think tank

Centre for Science and Environment.

The report claimed that forest clearances for infrastructure and industrial projects increased by more than 150 per cent between 2014 and 2023.

According to the government data, linear infrastructure projects such as road construction and power transmission lines were also among the top contributors.

Forest land diverted for road development amounted to 30,605.69 hectares, while transmission lines used up 17,232.69 hectares.

Defence projects involving security infrastructure and border-related development works accounted for 14,968.14 hectares of diverted forest land.

The category listed as “Others”, which includes miscellaneous or unclassified uses not covered in standard categories, accounted for 9,669.85 hectares.

Railway projects were sanctioned 7,998.65 hectares of forest land, making it another significant sector of diversion, particularly for expansion and electrification works.

Projects involving the conversion of forest villages into revenue villages, a longstanding demand under the Forest Rights Act and other policies, used 3,250 hectares of land.