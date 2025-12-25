‘Over 17 lakh grievances disposed during good governance week’: Centre

New Delhi: Over 17 lakh public grievances have been disposed of across states/Union territories during the ongoing good governance week, the personnel ministry said on Wednesday.

The week is celebrated every year from December 19 to 25 to further good governance in every part of the country.

This year, the good governance week has been organised across all the 36 states/UTs at the district and tehsil levels.

The events include disposal of applications to improve service delivery, redressal of public grievances on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and on state portals, organising special camps, sharing success stories on public grievance disposals and updating best governance practices on

dedicated portals.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.