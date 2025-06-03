Over 1.64 lakh affected in Manipur flood, one dead

Imphal (PTI): The flood situation in Manipur worsened on Tuesday as more than 1.64 lakh people were affected by the calamity, after several rivers overflowed and breached embankments following heavy rainfall in the state, officials said.

The body of a person who was washed away in floodwaters was found in Imphal West district during the day.

A population of 56,000 people had been affected by the calamity on Monday.

Though the water level of rivers flowing across the Imphal Valley districts decreased significantly on Tuesday, several areas of Imphal East district continue to be inundated for the fourth day.0

At least 1,64,879 people have been affected by the flood while 35,143 houses have been damaged.

Officials said that 643 localities have been affected, mostly in Imphal East district, while 82.79 hectares of agricultural field have been under water.

At least 3,917 flood-hit people have been evacuated while 77 relief camps have been opened.

The body of a 57-year-old man who went missing after being washed away by river water was recovered by volunteers in Imphal West district, officials said.

They said that 102 landslides have been reported throughout the state during the last four days.

Rainfall recorded on Tuesday has been "light to moderate."

The flooding has disrupted power supply to major parts of the Imphal East district over the last four days while residents have been facing scarcity of potable water.

The Kongba sub-power station in Imphal East district has been put on emergency shutdown due to flooding of the facility, leading to power outages at multiple localities.

Offices of the district including the office of the deputy commissioner and Imphal East police station, officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday visited two relief camps in Manipur and interacted with the people living there.

He visited the Ngahmun Relief Camp in Kangpokpi district and handed Ayushman Bharat cards to those newly enrolled. The inmates of the camp stressed the need for better healthcare facilities in the district.

He assured them that resettlement plans are being prepared in close coordination with district administrations, a statement said.