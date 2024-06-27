Over 15,000 receive plot cert under Haryana housing plan

Chandigarh: The Haryana government issued plot allotment certificates to 15,250 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana on Wednesday.



At the state-level ceremony held at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended as the chief guest and distributed the plot allotment letters to the beneficiaries on the spot. Addressing the gathering, Saini said, “Today is a very happy day as the dream of owning a home is coming true for poor people. The Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana is not just a scheme but a commendable initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our ‘double-engine sarkar’ to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and fulfil their dreams. Our government’s goal is to simplify the lives of the poor and empower them so they can advance their families and provide good education to their children.” The CM further stated, “The previous government showed plots to the poor but neither gave them plots nor any papers. Those people kept running from pillar to post. However, our government understood their plight and decided to provide them with plots. Therefore, a program was organised in Sonipat recently where poor people were given possession certificates for 100 square yards plots.”