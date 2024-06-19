Over 12.86 crore visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in five months

Varanasi: The Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been witnessing remarkable growth in the number of devotees and its income year after year. This surge is largely due to the ease of darshan and enhanced facilities provided at the temple. Improved connectivity from various cities has further boosted Kashi’s overall development, significantly enhancing religious tourism.

The devotees’ flow to Kashi Vishwanath Temple from January to May 2024, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, has seen an increase of a whopping 48.23 per cent as well as a 33 per cent rise in its income. Notably, since the grand renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the number of devotees and tourists to Kashi has been steadily increasing. The CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that from January 1 to May 31, 2023, a total of 1,93,32,791 devotees visited the temple whereas during the same period in 2024, a total of 2,86,57,473 devotees visited. This marks an increase of 9,324,682 devotees in 2024 compared to 2023. According to Mishra, during this period, the temple’s income also saw a 33 per cent increase.

On December 13, 2021, PM Modi inaugurated the renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Since then, until June 16, 2022, 16.46 crore devotees have visited the temple. Following the directives of the Yogi government, special attention is given to the convenience of devotees during winter, summer, and the rainy season at the temple. Good roads, cleanliness, and security have alleviated difficulties of tourists coming

to Varanasi.