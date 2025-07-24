Over 1.25 cr public grievances redressed since 2020: Govt

New Delhi: More than 1.25 crore public grievances have been redressed since 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Centre had on August 23 last year issued comprehensive guidelines to settle public grievances, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

The guidelines envisage reduction in upper limit of resolution time from 30 days to 21 days, he said in a written reply.

Since 2020, more than 1.25 crore grievances have been redressed on the CPGRAMS portal, Singh said.

The Central Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, or CPGRAMS, allows citizens to raise grievances online.

A total of 1,25,85,012 grievances were redressed between 2020 and June 30 this year.

As many as 23,19,569 were resolved in 2020 and 21,35,923 in 2021.

A total of 21,43,468 public grievances were redressed during 2022, 23,07,674 in 2023, 26,45,869 in 2024 and 10,32,509 during this year till June 30, according to the Minister’s reply.

More than 55,000 pension-related grievances were resolved through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) portal between January and July 15 this year, Singh also informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The ministries/departments, where the highest number of grievances were received and are pending during the period between January and July, 2025, are the Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Railways, he said.

A total of 63,310 pension-related grievances were received, out of which 55,554 were resolved through the CPENGRAMS portal during 2025 (from January 1, 2025, to July 15, 2025), said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.