Over 1,200 tourists stranded due to landslides, rain in Sikkim, CM takes stock of situation

Gangtok: More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, were stranded as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in northern Sikkim’s Mangan district, an official said on Friday. At least six people were killed as landslides and heavy rain impacted the Himalayan state severely, damaging properties and disrupting road connectivity, power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas.



“As per the ground report, around 1,200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (Thailand:2, Nepal:3, Bangladesh:10) are stranded in Lachung, Mangan district, due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides,” Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department’s Principal Secretary C S Rao said in a statement.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting in Mintokgang to take stock of the situation, another official said.The local authorities have requested the stranded tourists to stay put in their respective places and avoid taking risks, Rao said.

He also stated that there is adequate stock of food supplies and rations to cater to all the stranded tourists.

The office of the chief secretary has already initiated talks with the Centre for airlifting of all the tourists, depending on the weather conditions, he said.

If required, the tourists will be evacuated by road, and the department is “working in close coordination with the district administration, police and tourism officials in Mangan” along with the local tourism stakeholders for the safe evacuation of those stranded there, he said.Rao assured the tourists of extending all possible support and assistance to them during this period of distress due to natural calamity.

Only Lachung is cut off from the rest of the state and all other parts of Sikkim are open and safe for travel, he said.