Over 10 Bills passed in this session: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Chandigarh: In the first session of the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly, the proceedings lasted for 26 hours and 19 minutes in a total of five meetings, with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan that continuous efforts will be made to increase the quality of legislative work in future.

Kalyan described the participation of new MLAs in this session as commendable. He shared the statistics related to the session with mediapersons at a press conference held at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday.

Kalyan also shared the future plan of action, which included training programmes for MLAs before the Budget session. Training will be arranged for the legislative Assembly staff. A cell will be formed in the library to help the MLAs in legislative work. He said that the Lok Sabha and legislative Assemblies of other states can be visited to study the nuances of legislative work.

The session had started on October 25 and after administering oaths to the newly elected MLAs on the first day, Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of the Assembly and Krishna

Middha deputy Speaker.

Apart from this, those who participated in the discussion included 32 members of the BJP, 31 members of the Congress, two members of the INLD and three independent members.

A total of 13 Bills were passed in the session. These Bills were discussed for five hours and two minutes. The special thing was that a large number of MLAs participated in this discussion.