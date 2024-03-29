Outsiders criticising our government over Kejriwal’s arrest: Sharad Pawar

Satara: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), claimed on Friday that the media across the world has taken note of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.



“It is not good that outsiders are criticising our government. But such a situation was created by the government (itself),” he said in a press conference in Maharashtra’s Satara.

The Enforcement Directorate on March 21 arrested Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked scam. He has been remanded in ED’s custody till April 1.

“What is Kejriwal’s crime? He framed a liquor policy, something that is done by all states. Delhi is the country’s capital and its chief minister is arrested,” said the 83-year-old NCP founder.

Pawar said a tribal chief minister from Jharkhand has been in jail for the past three months, referring to the arrest of Hemant Soren in a money laundering case.

“Just because he (Kejriwal) framed a liquor policy, a chief minister has been arrested and two (of his) ministers are already in jail. If this is not dictatorship then what is it? We have to fight against it,” he said.

Pawar said all opposition parties will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31 against Kejriwal’s arrest.

The US on Wednesday said it follows “these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal” and stressed that it encourages fair, transparent, timely legal processes and “we don’t think anyone should object to that”. India has termed the remarks “unwarranted”.