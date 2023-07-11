Outreach programmes of parties in Haryana with different names but similar agendas

CHANDIGARH: Be it INLD, the ruling party BJP or Congress, the key parties of Haryana have been organising numerous outreach programmes to manipulate the psyche of the layman and woo votes for the upcoming elections next year.



So whether it is the much talked about ‘Parivartan Padyatra’ of the INLD, ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ of the giant party Congress or ‘Jan Samvads’ and ‘CM ki vishesh charcha’ of the present Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the basic recipe and ingredients of all these mega events, which consume a lot of time of the ‘janta’ is similar. Well the highlight of the recipe is promoting the achievements of the party concerned when it was in power and prominently underlining the ills of the present government whosoever it be.

Though the names of these events are singing a different tune - ‘Parivartan Padyatra,’ which assures a change, the communicative ‘Vipaksh Aapse Samaksh’ or ‘Jan Samvad’ - they are all sailing in the same boat.

Recently, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leader of opposition and former Chief minister of the state, mentioned in Rohtak that the Congress is continuously connected with the public through the programs like ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan Milan’. He underlined that so far Congress has organized ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ program in 7 Lok Sabha constituencies. In another such event he announced to uproot BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana.

On the other hand, the ‘Jan Samvads’ or ‘CM ki vishesh charcha’ are being conducted in full swing by the ruling party wherein emphasis is being laid on the major achievements of government and failures of the previous governments.

The common agendas of ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ of Congress and the ruling party are unemployment, soaring power prices, issues pertaining to farmers, increasing corruption, poor policies of the either and so on. These have been the key issues of the state for years and for surely continue to be so.

Sharing the key highlights of the outreach programme of the BJP, state media and social media head Dr Sanjay Sharma said that the BJP Haryana has been in action with the programme ‘Panna Pramukh Sammelan.’S

The leading party politicians have already held these programmes in 40 constituencies and is yet to conduct them in the remaining constituencies. The state media coordinator for INLD, Rakesh Sihag revealed that the state has tempting offers for the people of the state this time, including old age samman pension of Rs 7500 per month, job to educated youths one from every house, unemployment allowance 21000 per month, one gas cylinder free from government to every house wife.