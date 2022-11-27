'Outdated Covid travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people'

New Delhi: Flying to Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands or Leh in Ladakh? Make sure that you are carrying your RT-PCR test in case you are not fully vaccinated.



While majority of states and union territories have relaxed Covid restrictions, a few still want unvaccinated travellers to mandatorily have either an RT-PCR test report within 48 to 96 hours before starting their journey or undergo a test on arrival at their respective airports.

South Andaman Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka said that the Union Territory follows the instructions of its health department for mandatory RT-PCR test report for unvaccinated travellers arriving at the Port Blair airport.

Besides Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh is another Union Territory where unvaccinated travellers have to undergo RT-PCR test at the Leh airport.

Director of Health Services in Leh Dr. Motup Dorje said, "We are doing random RT-PCR testing on tourists."

A section of scientists have called it a futile exercise without any scientific rationale and argue that when it is scientifically confirmed that even a vaccinated person can transmit the virus, making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense.

Noted epidemiologist Jayaprakash Muliyil said, "It is not needed at all. Everyone has at least once had the Covid infection. Even if a section of people did not get infected from the original strain or the Delta variant, they contracted the highly immunogenic variant Omicron. It boosted the earlier immunity sky high."

"The Omicron did us a great favour. Today, if people don't wear masks, they will have the benefits of a mild virus infecting and immunising them," he said. Travellers too feel hassled as conflicting norms cause unnecessary inconvenience.

"I went to Port Blair with six other family members and we had to pay for their RT-PCR test which was an additional financial burden," Sanjay, 28, who recently flew to the island, claimed.

Outdated travel advisories on the website of aviation companies is another issue causing confusion, he said.

IndiGo, on its website, has mentioned protocols that different state governments have laid out for passengers arriving at their respective airports.

Though it says that these norms have been updated as latest as on November 9, many state health officials said that they have already withdrawn them long ago.

In the case of Nagaland, the protocol on the website, says, "All passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to Nagaland are advised to be in possession of RT-PCR /TrueNAT/CBNAAT negative report not earlier than 72 hours from the arrival into the state or Final Vaccination certificate (two doses complete)."