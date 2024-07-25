Our visit will boost ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bharat: Bhutanese PM

Ahmedabad: Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who along with his King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck wrapped up their three-day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday, said the trip would strengthen the ties of friendship between “Bhutan and Bharat”.



In the last leg of their programme in the state, the King and PM of the neighbouring nation visited the GIFT City, an upcoming global financial and IT services hub, near Gandhinagar. Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar before leaving, PM Tobgay shared his experience during the visit.

“Today, we visited the GIFT City. We are inspired by what has been achieved in such a short time in this Smart City. Our visit here will further strengthen strong ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bharat. On behalf of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, I would like to thank the chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel for the wonderful arrangements,” said Tobgay.

The state government said in a release that the visiting delegation was impressed after seeing “world-class infrastructure and other high-tech systems such as the district cooling system and utility tunnel”.

“We visited the Statue of Unity on the day we arrived (July 22). And I can tell you, that I felt like I was on a pilgrimage... to see the gigantic statue (of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) and experience Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India,” PM Tobgay said. The delegation led by the Butan King and PM visited Adani Group’s flagship infrastructure project sites at Mundra and Khavda on Tuesday. The conglomerate operates India’s largest commercial port at Mundra, while it is developing the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda, said officials.