Our party will register a historic victory in upcoming MP Assembly polls, win all ST seats: Bhupendra Singh

The Rajasthan government plans to set up MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) centres along with other investments in the tourism sector.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the recently presented Budget 2023-24 said that Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer are preferred for organising conferences, destination weddings and other events, so MICE centres will be set up at these four cities by spending Rs 100 crore each.

Similarly, looking at the huge possibilities in Golf Tourism, the government plans to develop Golf Courses of international level at a cost of Rs 125 crore at five leading tourism places including Mount Abu (Sirohi), Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Gehlot announced to spend approximately Rs 176 crore various works including developing the heritage city Amer in Jaipur as an iconic destination, various works will be done here including rope way, heritage walkway, camping sites/resorts etc, while Pushkar (Ajmer) and Mela ground will be developed as Camp City for which detailed project report (DPR) will be made and Rs 10 crore will be spent making the DPR. The government plans to develop Nevta and Kanota dams (Jaipur), Bandh Baretha (Bharatpur), Kaylana and Soorpura dams (Jodhpur), Hemawas dam (Pali), Kot dam in Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu) etc as Eco Adventure Tourism sites to promote water based tourism activities. Complete renovation of Khasa Kothi in Jaipur will be done by spending Rs 150 crore and will be developed as Start Hotel cum Star Guest House. Besides this, in each division Nature Walk Trails, Desert Safari Trails, Trekking routes and Food Trainls will be identified and experienced based tourism will be promoted including Shakambhari-Lohargal-Jhunjhunu and Ranakpur-Parasram Mahadev-Bheelberi-Pali. Renovation of ancient heritages in Khetri including Moti Mahal, Amar Hall etc and Khetri House in Jaipur along with beautification works of heritage memorials, temples and walled city etc will be done in Jodhpur. The Chief Minister also announced a budget of Rs 140 crore for construction of panorama, conservation of important memorials, temples, renovation works and other facilities.

Rajasthan Literature Festival will be organised to promote literature activities by litterateurs, writers and literature lovers of international level. The government plans to give literature prize in the name of state’s litterateurs including Kanhaiya Lal Sethia, Komal Kothari, Seetaram Lalas and Vijaydan Detha and Rs 25 crore will be spent on this. Similarly, Jaipur Kala Samagam will be organised in Jaipur which will be a biennial event. National and international level photographers, art lovers, sculptors, artists, child artists and theatre artists will participate in this event.

The government implements the Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana by making Folk Artist Welfare Fund of Rs 100 crore to keep the folk art of the state alive along with to provide support to the folk artists. Each family of the folk artists will be provided opportunity to perform in government festivals, for propagating government schemes and for performing in educational institutions for 100 days in a year along with folk artists will be given one-time assistance of Rs 5000 to purchase instrument-equipment concerned with their art.

The government increased the Tourism Development Fund to Rs 1500 crore from the existing Rs 1000 crore. This fund was created to develop tourism facilities, creating employment for local people and link with their livelihood, branding to attract large number of domestic and international tourists and various other works.