Our govt ended contract system, but BJP-JJP govt itself became a contractor, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday gave a call for ousting the BJP-JJP government of Haryana from power and said that this government has taken Haryana from the top of development indicators to the bottom in the last nine and a half years.



Addressing a massive Jan Aakrosh Rally organised in Old Grain Market at Safidon, Hooda said today there are no doctors in the hospitals of Haryana, no teachers in the schools and no employees in the government offices.

‘When you go out, the roads are broken. This government has not done any work which can be praised,’ he said, expressing himself before a massive crowd gathered in the rally.

Expressing his pain over the fall of the state, he said that Haryana, which was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment and job creation before 2014, is today number 1 in unemployment and crime. ‘Today 2 lakh government posts are lying vacant in Haryana. When the list of recruitment for top posts comes out, youth of other states are recruited, while the children of Haryana are left out,’ he said questioned where will these youth go.

Hooda said that the previous Congress government ended the contracting system, but the BJP-JJP government itself became a contractor. ‘Permanent jobs were converted into temporary jobs through Skill Corporation. In these jobs, they neither get a permanent job, nor pension. Under Agniveer scheme, the youth will return home within 4 years,’ he stated. ‘The state got trapped in the hassle of portals. Somewhere my family identity card and somewhere my details of the farmer’s crop. Earlier the farmer used to sell his crop directly from the field to the market, now the farmers are dependent on the portal. If the farmer suffers a loss due to rain or hailstorm, he does not even get MSP in the mandis,’ he added.