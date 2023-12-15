"Our government is not prejudiced; it aims to function collaboratively, fostering a spirit of teamwork": Vishnu Deo Sai

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, chaired a meeting of secretary-level officers of various departments at Mahanadi Bhawan on Thursday. In the meeting, senior officials provided information on various schemes that are currently implemented in the state.



The CM mentioned the synergy between governance and administration and called them the two wheels propelling development. Asserting a commitment to unbiased governance, he mentioned that his government will work with team spirit. He also shared that administrative officers are like family to him.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao highlighted the amiable nature of the people of Chhattisgarh and emphasised the collective responsibility to realise the state's aspirations. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma underscored the symbiotic relationship between citizens, administration, and governance within the democratic framework and expressed his determination to steer the state towards comprehensive development through collaborative efforts.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo, and secretaries of all departments were present.