Our fight is for spirit of our country: Priyanka

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre, saying that today the fight is against the force that is weakening the rights of the people and handing over them to a few “businessmen friends.”

Addressing a meeting in Mananthavady here, she said, “We are fighting against a force that is doing everything in its power to destroy the institutions upon which our country was built.”

“Today we are fighting for the spirit of our nation, for the soul of India.”

The Congress general secretary further said the fight was for the power and resources of this country to belong rightfully to its people.

Recalling the massive landslide that hit the hill district on July 30, Priyanka said she has seen many tragedies.

“And because of our professions, we go across India when there are tragedies, we meet people.”

“But seldom, do I see the kind of pain and suffering that I saw when I came here. Nature’s fury is concentrated in a small area. All the houses in that area were washed away, all the families were washed away, and all the livelihoods were washed away. And yet in the middle of this devastation, and the middle of the pain and suffering I saw with own my eyes the humanity of all of you”

You did not ask religion, you did not ask caste, you just did whatever you could do to help those who are suffering,” she said. “The symbol of true values that India stands for lies here in Wayanad,” she added.

“I want each one of you to know that you are my responsibility. That I take your love with complete seriousness and it is my duty to fight for you to give you a better future in the next five years and ahead,” she said adding that she came two days here to thank them all for the love and affection they have given to her. “But after this, my real work will begin and we will work together to resolve all the issues that you are facing.”

Priyanka, who arrived for the first time in the hill district after being elected, said her first task is to start learning Malayalam. “Yesterday in one of these meetings, somebody from the crowd said that I will come back. So, I promise to come so many times that you will get fed up with me”

“So please get used to seeing me,” she added.

Responding to the queries from the crowd about whether she will stay here, Priyanka said, “I will definitely look into it.”She said she would look for a nice place to stay here.

In her address at Sulthan Bathery, the Congress MP alleged that the BJP-led union government politicized the massive landslides that hit Wayanad four months ago. “People who are in power should recognise that a great tragedy has taken place and not play politics with it.