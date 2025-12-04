"Our currency has no value in world": Kharge criticises Centre as rupee plunges to all-time low

New Delhi: The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday criticised the Centre's economic policies as the Rupee plunged to an all-time low against USD, crossing the Rs 90 mark and said that Indian currency has no value in the world under the current government. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kharge said that government policies have weakened the Rupee, and that the Indian currency has "no value" in the world. "Rupee is weakening due to their policies. Had their policy been good, the Rupee's value would have gone up. This shows that our economic condition is not good. We can say whatever we want and appreciate ourselves, but this shows that our currency has no value in the world," Kharge told reporters.

The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low amid foreign fund outflows. The development came amid firm crude oil prices and perceived uncertainty around the India-US trade deal. The Indian Rupee has been among the poorest-performing Asian currencies in 2025, falling by about 4-5 per cent. This morning, the Rupee is hovering around Rs 90.20 per USD. Earlier today, Congress MP Manish Tewari recalled the time when the BJP had mocked the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime over the falling rupee rate and noted that the current rate has far exceeded even the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi now. Tewari said that during the time of the UPA leadership, the BJP had mocked the government for the falling rate, with BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad saying in 2013, "The worth of the Indian rupee against the dollar was equivalent to Rahul Gandhi's age when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power. Today it is equal to Sonia Gandhi's age, and very soon it will touch Manmohan Singh's age." On Thursday morning, the Indian rupee exchange rate stands at 90.33 against the US Dollar.