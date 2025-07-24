‘Our appeals in Parliament may be dismissed but people’s movement can’t be silenced’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday submitted notices in Parliament seeking a discussion on the alleged illegal persecution, detention, and deportation of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. However, the requests were dismissed without consideration. Undeterred, the party hit back, declaring that no procedural roadblock could muffle the voice of the people.

“The movement cannot be silenced,” Trinamool leaders asserted, vowing to take the issue beyond the House and into the streets.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “Today, our MPs submitted Notice 267 demanding discussion on the illegal persecution, detention, and deportation of Bengali-speakers in @BJP4India-ruled states. They may dismiss our appeals in Parliament by misusing their numerical strength but they cannot silence a people’s movement.”

The party further stated: “Honouring the call of Smt. @MamataOfficial, the ‘Bhasha Andolan’ will begin, and we will not back down in this fight for our rights, identity, and dignity.”

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee said there was a deliberate attempt to stifle their voice in Parliament, but asserted that the voice of Bengal’s people cannot be silenced.

Speaking to the media, Ritabrata stated: “As attacks are being launched on Bengali-speaking people across the country, we submitted 267 notices demanding discussions. They were dismissed. Those speaking in Bengali are being labelled Bangladeshi. It has now become a crime to speak in Bengali in double-engine states. After failing to compete with our party supremo and national general secretary politically, attempts are being made to corner Bengalis.”

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee already asserted that they will no longer tolerate any attack on the Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states. She had also reminded that a discriminatory mindset is anti-constitutional. She also called for a massive “Bhasa Andolan” (Language Movement) across the state to protest such incidents.

Meanwhile, Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien said that the government was the biggest beneficiary when Parliament did not function.

In a post on X, the TMC’s Rajya Sabha floor leader said two days of the Monsoon Session have been “washed out” and blamed the Union government for it.

“Two days of Parliament were washed out by the Union government. When Parliament doesn’t function, who benefits? Government in power,” O’Brien said. “Government accountable to Parliament; Parliament accountable to people. When Parliament is dysfunctional, the government is accountable to no one,” he said.