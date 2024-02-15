Our aim to have every youth of Haryana skilled by 2030: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with recently selected youth for government jobs through online samvad here on Wednesday, urged them to fulfil their duties with honesty and dedication without coming under any pressure. On this occasion Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar was also present.

He extended greetings on the occasion of ‘Basant Panchami’ and ‘Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Jayanti’ to the residents of the state, especially to the selected youth, stating that they represent the new generation which readily embraces information technology. Therefore, they will also easily adapt to our e-governance processes.

The chief minister stated that the goal of Haryana government is to ensure that by the year 2030, every youth in the state is skilled and financially prosperous. Achieving this goal will enable Haryana to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations by 2030. He mentioned that when the responsibility of public service was entrusted to him by people of the state in 2014, his first commitment was to bring transparency in government job recruitments. Therefore, he feels immense satisfaction when recruitment lists are released without any ‘Kharchi-Parchi’ or nepotism.

CM Khattar stated that the state government has set an example of transparency in jobs by starting “Mission Merit” which has become a topic of discussion in other states as well.