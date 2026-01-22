‘Our aim is to pull Punjab’s youth out of drugs’

Chandigarh: Punjab minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond outlined the AAP government’s stand on the progress and quality of rural playgrounds being developed across the state.



He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government is constructing 3,100 rural playgrounds across the state, with the primary objective of pulling youth out of the trap of drugs and encouraging them towards sports.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, minister Sond said that to ensure complete transparency in the project, the government has deployed three special flying squads. These teams will function as the government’s “eyes and ears” and will conduct on-ground inspections in villages across Punjab. He made it clear that mere paperwork will no longer be accepted and that the quality of work must be visibly evident on the ground.

He further informed that for ground-level reporting of playground development, an MIS portal has been developed. Under this system, the concerned officials are required to submit progress reports every 15 days, along with photographs and geo-tagging.

Sond said that uniform technical standards have been implemented across Punjab. For effective monitoring, third-party techno-financial audits are being carried out. He added that every single penny of public money is being carefully accounted for so that rural Punjab receives world-class infrastructure.