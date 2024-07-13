Organic farming key to higher income, says Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised that the state government is providing training to encourage farmers to adopt organic farming, aiming to increase their income through this sustainable practice. He made these remarks while addressing attendees at the 31st Edition of the ‘Mango Mela’ held at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore.



The Chief Minister highlighted that the central government has allocated a dedicated Budget to promote natural farming, which the state government is actively supporting. He pointed out that the fair offers farmers an opportunity to embrace modern technologies in organic farming. He urged them to adopt organic methods, emphasising the potential for prosperity for both farmers and citizens.

Saini underscored that the government organises the Mango Mela annually, providing a platform for people to relish over 300 varieties

of mangoes.