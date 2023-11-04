Orange alert in three districts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an ‘orange alert’ for three districts of Kerala indicating very heavy rainfall.



IMD said very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at places in Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Friday.

The Met department has also issued an orange alert to Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Saturday.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been issued to other districts, except Kasaragod, on Friday as well, it said.

“Orange alert” denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon rains or thundershower is likely to occur at most places in Kerala for the next three days.