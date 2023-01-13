OPS to instill sense of social security: HP CM

Chandigarh: A day before the meeting of the newly formed cabinet, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reached out to the government employees to reassure them about the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state, a promise that the congress had made in the elections.



“The state government will provide benefits of the OPS to its NPS employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits, but to instil in them a sense of social and self-respect,” the CM said while addressing employees of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat here on Thursday.

The CM said that the government was endeavouring to ensure that the employees get all their dues well in time. He said that due to the financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure by the previous BJP government, the State was reeling under the heavy debt burden of Rs 75,000 crore. Yet the government was committed to taking a few steps to bring the derailed economy back on track.

He said that the government was forced to impose a VAT of Rs 3.01 per litre on diesel to earn revenue for the state exchequer.

Sukhu said that the previous government also opened about 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure simply with an eye on the polls and lure the people. He said that all these institutions and offices were opened without making any budgetary provision. If all these institutions were to be made functional, the state would require another Rs 5,000 crores for their smooth functioning, the chief minister said.

The main thrust of the government during the next five years would be to strengthen the rural economy since about 90 per cent population of the State resides in the rural areas, the CM said.

He said the government would buy 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre, per day to strengthen the economy of the farmers. The farmers also would be motivated to adopt organic farming on large scale, said he.

He said that soon after assuming the office of the Chief Minister, he visited the orphanage at Tutikandi to get first-hand information regarding the living conditions of the inmates. “I directed the officers concerned to improve the living conditions and also decided to create Mukhya Mantri Sukhashrya Kosh worth Rs 101 crores”, the CM said.

He said that he himself donated one month’s salary towards this Kosh and had also requested the MLAs to donate generously towards this Kosh. He said that this would help the orphans and lesser privileged to pursue their higher education including professional courses without worrying about funds.

The CM said that the employees were the backbone of any government as it was due to their efforts and hard work that policies and programmes of the state government get implemented in the right perspective. He said that the government would maintain cordial relations with its employees and would give due consideration to their suggestions and various demands.