OPS opts for LS poll seeking an identity of his own

Chennai: With his legal options only strengthening his erstwhile colleague’s case, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam now banks heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bail him out of the political quagmire.



He is facing a piquant situation now wherein he has to perform to gain an identity for himself or become a non-entity in state politics.

His relevance will be decided by his electoral fortunes in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency where he has announced to contest as an independent with the support of the

BJP for the April 19 polls.

His former rival Thanga Tamilselvan, who is the DMK candidate for Theni, dared Panneerselvam to contest from Theni to prove his strength.

Panneerselvam, currently representing the Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency in Theni district, has formed the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Cadres Right Retrieval Organisation.

In his power tussle against AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and his supporters were expelled by a party general council in July 2022 and the courts have also upheld the decision.

Recently, the Madras High Court restrained him from using the party’s symbol Two Leaves, official flag and letterhead.