Opposition’s VP candidate Sudarshan Reddy meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Opposition’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s home here on Friday. Reddy was received by Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai at the Mumbai airport. Thackeray told Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, that his party and other Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents are wholeheartedly backing him in the V-P election.

The vice presidential poll, necessitated by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar recently, has been described by the Opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan for the September 9 election. Thackeray said miracles can happen, hoping for Reddy’s victory. He said those NDA MPs who have love for the country can vote for Reddy. “The consensus on my candidature among the Opposition would not have been possible without Uddhav Thackeray’s backing,” Reddy said.