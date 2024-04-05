Opposition yet to start election campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: With the filing of nomination papers for the first two phases of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded, the opposition block INDIA, comprising the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, is yet to launch its election campaign in the state.



According to the seat-sharing consensus reached between the two parties, the Samajwadi Party will contest 63 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 seats. While the Congress has announced candidates for 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Samajwadi Party has announced candidates for 46 seats.

The EC announced the 7-phase Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16. The first phase of the election, covering eight Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled for April 19, and second phase, covering eight seats, will take place on April 26.