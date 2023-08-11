Opposition vows intensified action during Winter Session

New Delhi: In a dramatic conclusion to the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the opposition INDIA alliance declared its intention to escalate protests tenfold during the upcoming Winter Session, signaling a robust stand against the ruling regime. The opposition parties’ unity was on full display during the recent session, as they accused the central government of employing divisive tactics and misuse of power.



The session culminated in a motion filed against the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, with INDIA parties leveling allegations that the right to privacy law had been wielded as a weapon by the government. They drew parallels between this alleged tactic and the purported use of agencies such as the CBI and Income Tax Department to target opposition members. The motion triggered a swift response from the Chairman, resulting in the suspension of six prominent members.

The suspended members include Adhir Chowdhury of the Congress party, Derek O’Brien and Bratya Basu of Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party in Rajya Sabha, and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress in the Upper House. The opposition denounced these suspensions as an attempt to stifle dissent and criticism, further asserting that the government had abused its authority to detain opposition figures in the past.

Notably, on the same eventful day, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge assertively confronted the Treasury Bench, foreshadowing a more aggressive approach in the upcoming Winter Session. A member of the INDIA alliance boldly stated, “In the upcoming winter session, we will fight more aggressively.” The session also witnessed impassioned discussions and protests concerning the situation in Manipur, along with demands for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, PM Modi chose not to address the Rajya Sabha, even on the session’s final day.

Adding to the parliamentary drama, the ruling regime presented a series of Bills on the floor of the House, drawing criticism from the opposition. Remarkably, on Friday, attention shifted to the discussion and passage of Private Members’ Bills, including significant legislation like the GST Bill.

As the term of six members expired, both Mallikarjun Kharge and Derek O’Brien issued appeals for forgiveness, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence even for a brief period during the session. The opposition leaders compared the Prime Minister’s responsibility toward the Parliament to that of the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the government’s accountability to both the legislative body and the people it represents.

With the Monsoon Session coming to a close amid a flurry of intense debates, protests, and suspensions, all eyes are now turned toward the upcoming Winter Session. As the nation inches closer to the general elections, the political landscape is expected to witness heightened tensions and increasingly impassioned exchanges on the parliamentary floor.