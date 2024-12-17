Opposition shedding crocodile tears on Sambhal issue: UP CM

Lucknow: During the first day of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharply criticised the Opposition for their stance on the recent Sambhal incident. He accused them of remaining silent when Hindus were killed in previous communal riots but shedding “crocodile tears” now.

Citing historical communal clashes, the CM claimed that since India’s independence, 209 Hindus have been killed in Sambhal alone, yet no opposition leader spoke out then.

He announced the formation of a judicial committee to investigate the recent violence in Sambhal, asserting that “the truth will be revealed.”

Referring to communal harmony, Yogi Adityanath questioned why Hindu religious processions should be restricted in Muslim-majority areas when Muslim processions face no such limitations in Hindu-majority zones.

Listing past communal riots, the Chief Minister recalled violent incidents from the 1970s, including riots in Agra, Azamgarh, Gonda, Prayagraj, Meerut, and Pilibhit, emphasising the heavy human toll. He contrasted this with his administration’s record, citing NCRB data showing a 97% reduction in communal riots during the BJP’s tenure compared to the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Opposition for labelling religious expressions as communal. He argued that chanting “Ram Ram” has been a cultural tradition, questioning how invoking Lord Ram’s name could be considered communal.

Addressing the controversial construction of mosques over temples, the CM referred to historical accounts from Babar Nama, claiming that many mosques were built by demolishing temples. He suggested that violence often erupts after Friday prayers, referencing recent disturbances during religious surveys.

The CM also endorsed the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, stating that it reflects the will of the majority.

He referred to recent electoral victories in constituencies like Kundarki and Phulpur as “the triumph of Sanatan Dharma” over divisive politics.