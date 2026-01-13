Opposition parties condemn US aggression on Venezuela

New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Left parties, DMK, SP, RJD, AAP and VCK, adopted a resolution on Monday condemning the US aggression on Venezuela and the “kidnapping” of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

At a public meeting held here, leaders from these parties also came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of having a muted response to these events.

The public meeting was addressed by CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and M A Baby, CPI’s D Raja, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI(ML) Liberation’s Ravi Rai, VCK’s Thirumavalavan, AIFB’s G Devarajan and RSP’s R S Dagar, while messages from RJD’s Manoj Jha, SP’s Javed Ali and AAP’s Sandeep Pathak were read out as they could not attend the event in person.

The speakers unequivocally condemned the US “imperialist aggression” against Venezuela and described it as a gross violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and the principle of national sovereignty.

They called the US aggression a “brazen attempt” to seize Venezuelan oil and said the National Security Strategy, 2025, of the United States declares its intention to implement the Trump

Corollary of the infamous Monroe Doctrine, aiming to dominate the entire Latin American region.

“This constitutes nothing but modern-day gangsterism and bullying. We strongly condemn this

transgression of the rights of the sovereign countries of Latin America,” the resolution said.

It expressed “unwavering solidarity” with the people of Venezuela and also with Cuba, which it said has been subjected to “the most inhuman blockade by the United States and are now threatened with direct military aggression”. It also expressed solidarity with Palestine as well as all other countries “resisting the aggression of the US and its allies, including Israel”.

The parties, which are part of the INDIA Opposition Bloc, also criticised the stand taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre on the issue. The Congress, the largest Opposition party, was however not a part of the meeting.

“The people of India cherish their freedom and sovereignty and wish the same for the people of all countries,” the resolution said.