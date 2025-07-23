Opposition MPs protest against Bihar’s SIR

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday held a protest in the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The Opposition MPs gathered on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against Special Intensive Revision exercise,

alleging it amounts to stealing elections.

They also held placards like ‘SIR: Stealing Indian Rights’ and ‘SIR: Subverting Indian Republic’.

MPs of several parties, including Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK and JMM, participated in the protest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who also took part in the protest, slammed SIR as “vote bandi” and alleged that it was a conspiracy to snatch the right to vote.

In a post in Hindi on X, she said, “First, in Maharashtra, elections were rigged by inflating voter lists. Now, in Bihar, attempts are being made to do the same by removing voters’ names.

“The ‘vote bandi’ being imposed under the guise of Special Intensive Revision is a conspiracy to snatch the right to vote granted

by the Constitution. We stand firmly against every attempt to trample upon the Constitution.”

“Participated in a protest in the Parliament premises against the ‘vote bandi’ ongoing in Bihar, alongside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the INDIA Bloc, she said.

Earlier, a meeting of INDIA Bloc leaders was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting, the Opposition decided to press for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House to answer questions on key issues, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The issues flagged were the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump’s statements on India-Pakistan “ceasefire”, Bihar’s SIR process, delimitation, “growing atrocities” against Dalits, Adivasis, Backward classes and women, AI 171 plane crash and Manipur “civil war”, according to Venugopal.

These are people’s issues and must be given utmost priority, he said.

Sources said the Opposition leaders also resolved to raise the issue that Gandhi be allowed to speak inside the House.

It was also decided that the Opposition would raise the issue of SIR in both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the government accused the Opposition of practising “double standards” by asking for a debate on one hand and disrupting the House on the other.