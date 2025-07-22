Opposition MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday staged a protest in Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar. The opposition MPs gathered on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that it amounts to stealing elections.

They also held placards like 'SIR: Stealing Indian Rights' and 'SIR: Subverting Indian Republic'. MPs of several parties, including the Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK, JMM, among others participated in the protest. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took part in the protest. Earlier, a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting, the opposition decided to press for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House to answer questions on pressing issues, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said. The opposition decided to press for Modi's presence in the House to answer questions on issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump's statements on India-Pakistan "ceasefire", Bihar's SIR process, delimitation, "growing atrocities" against Dalits, Adivasis, Backward classes and women, AI 171 plane crash and Manipur "civil war", Venugopal said. These are people's issues and must be given utmost priority, he said. Sources said the opposition leaders also vowed to raise the issue that Gandhi be allowed to speak inside the House. It was also decided that the opposition would raise the issue of SIR in both Houses of Parliament.