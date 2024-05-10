Opposition leaders welcome CM Kejriwal’s interim bail from SC

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Friday welcomed the interim bail given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, saying the “fight to save democracy” will now be with more intensity.



Congress leader Pawan Khera hoped former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren also gets due justice.

“We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal...We also hope that the prime minister gets enough time after June 4, when he becomes the former prime minister of India, to introspect sitting in Sabarmati Ashram the kind of politics he has indulged in,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also welcomed the Supreme Court order, saying “I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections.”

Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), said the country remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy.

“I welcome the interim bail order granted to the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal by the SC. India remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy,” Pawar wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called it a “big win” for Kejriwal.

“And big win for Arvind Kejriwal ji as SC steps in to grant him interim bail. The bid to silence the opposition by BJP is backfiring on them. We Won’t be silenced, won’t bend, won’t give in come what may. Bharat is watching, India is winning! Jai Hind!” she wrote on X.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said justice and relief to Kejriwal against the “dictatorial regime” in the country was a huge sign of winds of change.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said they will now fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity.

In a post on X, he said, “Thanks to the Supreme Court... now we will fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity... Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but a thought...and now will take this thought forward with greater momentum.”