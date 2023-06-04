Opposition leaders flag questions over safety of passengers

New Delhi: Expressing shock and grief at the tragic train accident in Odisha, opposition leaders on Saturday stressed the importance of prioritising the safety of passengers by railways, while there were also demands to fix accountability and for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.



The accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

The Congress said the “horrendous” train accident in Odisha reinforces why safety should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network and asserted that there are many questions to ask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw but those can wait as the immediate task was of rescue and relief.

In a statement, Kharge said: “At this moment of a grave national tragedy on account of the terrible train disaster in Odisha, I have instructed the entire Congress party organisation to extend all possible help.”

A number of Congress leaders from different states have either already reached or will soon be reaching Balasore, he said and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “We have many questions to ask of the prime minister and the railway minister but those can wait since the immediate task is of rescue and relief,” Kharge said. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the train accident in Odisha is truly horrendous and is a matter of the greatest anguish. “It reinforces why SAFETY should always be the foremost priority in the functioning of the rail network. There are many legitimate questions that need to be raised but that should wait till tomorrow,” Ramesh tweeted.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya too raised the same question. “Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap,” he said in a tweet.

The CPI and RJD demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resign over the incident. “Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign,” CPI MP Binoy Viswam said. Some Congress leaders also called for Vaishnaw’s resignation. Tagging a tweet by Vaishnaw on ex-gratia compensation, Congress’ MP from Odisha Saptagiri Ulaka said, “You should resign first.”