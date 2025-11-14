Opposition INDIA bloc wary of conspiracy during counting

Patna: The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, led by its Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday voiced apprehension of a “conspiracy” during counting of votes for the state assembly polls, allegedly at the behest of the ruling NDA.

At a press conference here hours before the commencement of counting, Yadav, who was accompanied by CPI-ML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, among others, appealed to the Election Commission to ensure “impartiality” in counting of votes.

The RJD leader recounted the 2020 assembly elections when, he claimed: “Mahagathbandhan was certain to form the government, but for manipulations by pliant officials”.

“Mahagathbandhan was going to form the government with a clear majority. We were confident. Officials who cross the limit (this time), or try to repeat the 2020 episode, or if they act on the direction of any political leadership, they must think that they are committing a wrong.

They must ensure impartial counting,” he said.

They must follow people’s mandate, Yadav added.

“We know that people have decided to oust the NDA government. We know that officials are getting directions from those who are sitting in Delhi. We suspect that counting may be delayed. But our people are alert. And we are winning with a comfortable margin. We expect that the ECI will ensure impartial counting,” he said.