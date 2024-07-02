Opposition in RS attacks govt over paper leaks, demands to scrap NEET

New Delhi: Opposition members on Tuesday cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youths and the morale of students who have toiled hard.



Taking a dig, Raghav Chadha of AAP said that there are two IPLs played in the country - one is the Indian Premier League (IPL) for cricket and the second is Indian Paper Leak (IPL) - and the exam organising agency NTA stands for ‘No Trust Anymore’

Speaking on the issue during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, some members demanded a fair probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court and questioned the government’s “silence”.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh raised the issue of alleged irregularities and corruption in the examination process and said the Opposition has no faith in the CBI investigation ordered by the central government.

He accused the BJP government of creating an environment of fear in the country.

Singh alleged that the Election Commission was not fair while conducting the recent Lok Sabha poll and questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

On the paper leak issue, the Congress leader said: “I want to ask the Prime Minister just one question regarding NEET. Will you cancel this NEET 2024 exam? Yes or no.”

“Is the government going to sack the NTA head who is involved in the scam? Singh said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramgopal Yadav alleged that coaching centres were involved in all papers leaks that happened recently -- from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) to NET (National Eligibility Test).

“Everyone knows which are the coaching centres that have the approach and potential, and despite that, no action has been taken against them,” he said.

While referring to the recent paper leaks of NEET (UG) and NET (UGC), Chadha said an education and exam mafia has emerged that has pushed the future of crores of students in this country into the dark. More than 35 lakh students appeared in these exams.

“India is one of the youngest countries in the world where the average age is 29 years,” he said, adding the country has the highest number of students in the world which is around 31 crore.

Citing the recent paper leaks, he said this not only breaks the heart but also the morale of a student.