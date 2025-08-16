Opposition criticises PM Modi for praising RSS in I-Day speech

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showering praise on the RSS in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, saying it is “most troubling” and “deeply regrettable”.

The Congress termed it a “breach” of the spirit of constitutional and secular republic and said it is a desperate attempt to appease the

Sangh in the run-up to his 75th birthday.

The Congress’ reference was to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that leaders should give a chance to younger leaders on attaining the age of 75 years, which many in the Opposition feel are aimed at Prime Minister Modi.

“The PM was tired today. Soon he will be retired,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said and slammed the prime minister’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort as “stale, hypocritical, insipid”, claiming he recycled his oft-repeated slogans of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with “little” to show as measurable outcomes.

The BJP dismissed the Congress’ criticism, asserting that RSS ideology is shaping India’s public discourse today.

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya recalled that the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had invited the RSS to join the Republic Day parade in 1963 and had called it an organisation of patriots.

“As the RSS marks 100 years, it is fitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions it from the Red Fort,” he said on X, reacting to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s criticism.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a veiled dig at the RSS after it was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it should congratulate the British on the completion of its 100 years as some organisations were made by them so that the country could be divided on religious lines.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said it is “deeply regrettable” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to praise the RSS in his Independence Day speech and called it an organisation with a “dubious historical record”.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was banned following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and historians have documented the organisation’s role in “inciting communal riots”.