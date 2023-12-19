Oppn will remain in Opposition with less strength in 2024 LS polls: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Opposition parties will continue to be in Opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, although in smaller numbers, after alleging that they were giving “muted and indirect” support to the security breach incident in Parliament.



Addressing what he said was the last BJP parliamentary party meeting this year, Modi pretty much laid out the theme for the ruling alliance’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election as he took a swipe at the INDIA bloc over its meeting on Tuesday.

Slamming Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings, Modi said they were giving a “political spin” to the incident in frustration over their losses in the recent Assembly polls. Their goal is to throw out his government but the government’s goal is to ensure a bright future for India, he added.

“Some People are uniting in their intent to remove the BJP from power while we are patriots working for the betterment of India. They are utilising their strength to remove the government while we are utilising our strength for the betterment of India,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, quoting the Prime Minister.

Modi asserted that the Opposition’s conduct in Parliament will ensure their numbers go further down in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the BJP boosts its tally. Pointing to some empty rows in the auditorium where all BJP MPs had collected, he said these will be filled up after the 2024 polls.

Referring to the December 13 incident of two persons jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery and opening smoke cans, he said anyone who believes in democracy will not accept such an act.

This act should have been condemned unitedly, he added.

“Unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the elections and giving political spin to the entire incident. Giving support to the incident and saying things like what else they could have done is worrisome and condemnable,” he said, according to a source.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had recently said that issues like unemployment and price rise were behind the security breach.

The conduct of these

parties clearly indicates

they have made up their mind to remain in Opposition and are practising for it, Modi said, adding that the nation has also made up its mind to keep them there and to reduce their strength even further.

Modi asked BJP MPs to maintain restraint and adhere to democratic norms.