Oppn will ask govt at all-party meet about Trump’s claims on brokering ‘ceasefire’: Kharge

Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the Opposition will question the government at the all-party meeting, regarding US President Donald Trump’s claims that his administration helped broker a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said he will urge the government to call an all-party meeting soon, to discuss the latest developments in border tension between India and Pakistan, including “ceasefire”.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Trump is saying things to claim credit. These people (PM and central government) are saying no. It is a sensitive matter. When an all-party meeting is called, we will discuss — what’s the matter, what happened and what were the telephone talks— and ask all these things”.

In response to a question whether PM Modi gave in to Trump’s mediation, he said “It won’t be right for me to speak about it now. We have our party meeting today. I’m going for that. I will ask (centre) to call an all-party meeting, let’s see what they will do.” India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the military conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions, and no third party was involved.

There was no reference to trade in talks between top leaders of India and the US during the India-Pakistan military conflict, government sources said on Monday after American President Donald Trump claimed that he pressured New Delhi and Islamabad to stop hostilities by threatening to cut trade with both countries.