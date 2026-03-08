Oppn wanted Nitish as PM, BJP trying to ‘retire’ him through RS: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, saying the Opposition once wanted the Bihar chief minister to become Prime Minister but the Bharatiya Janata Party now appears keen to retire him through the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing the media at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief said that when the INDIA alliance was formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Opposition leaders had proposed Nitish Kumar’s name for the prime minister’s post.

“When the INDIA alliance was formed in 2024, we wanted to make Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister,” Yadav said. “Similarly, when the Samajwadi Party and the BSP formed an alliance in 2019, we wanted Mayawati to become the Prime Minister. But it seems the BJP now wants to retire Nitish ji by sending him to the Rajya Sabha.”

Yadav also targeted the Election Commission of India, accusing it of spreading misinformation during elections. He alleged that fake videos related to the Samajwadi Party were being circulated by BJP supporters.