Oppn steps up pressure on LS Speaker for stringent action against Bidhuri

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday stepped up pressure on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for stringent action, including suspension, against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri over his derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali in the House.



While the BJP had issued notice to Bidhuri after facing flak over his utterances, the party also hit back at the opposition leaders, alleging they have been making uncouth and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his parents.

BJP MP Nishikant urged the Speaker to form an inquiry committee to look into statements made by Ali in Lok Sabha and alleged that the BSP MP made “highly objectionable” remarks against Modi that provoked the ruling party MP.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb shared a video clip on X of Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and asked if any opposition leader had condemned it.

Speaker Birla had on Friday warned Bidhuri of “strict action” if such behaviour is repeated and his remarks were expunged from parliamentary records but the INDIA bloc parties had demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee of the House.

As Bidhuri’s remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday triggered a furore, Ali had said that he could consider quitting the membership of the House if no step is taken.

In a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan demanded that Bidhuri be “permanently suspended”.

Bidhuri’s “shameful” statement is an insult not only to the MP but also to Parliament, the “sanctum sanctorum of our democracy”, he said.

“It is very unfortunate and disturbing that language which was earlier confined to street debates related to organisations like RSS and VHP has now entered Parliament through BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri,” he alleged. Speaker Birla should send a strong message by effecting immediate “permanent suspension” of Bidhuri, Khan demanded.

BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take stringent action. “It’s saddening and shocking to hear the disrespectful comments made by MP @rameshbidhuri towards MP Danish Ali Ji in the supreme legislature of our Nation. Such behaviour has no place in our democratic discourse. I request Hon’ble speaker @ombirlakota Ji to take immediate and stringent action,” she said on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded Bidhuri’s suspension. “Why has action not been taken till now? By just issuing a warning, you are telling the MPs that you can get away with such a conduct...,” she said.

DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian said, “When Ramesh Bidhuri made that statement, our party MP Kanimozhi stood up and registered her protest. A letter was written to the Speaker. Action needs to be taken.”

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said it was the constitutional as well as moral responsibility of Speaker Birla to take action in the matter. Members of the TMC and NCP among others have written to the Speaker seeking action against Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing Ali of making unsavoury remarks during Bidhuri’s speech in the House aimed at instigating him to lose his composure.

Dubey alleged that Ali also made a “highly objectionable and blasphemous” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.