Oppn should introspect before pointing fingers at others: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has come down heavily on Opposition leaders, arguing they should introspect their own records before pointing fingers at others.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar on Tuesday, Saini said that when Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the Chief Minister and Randeep Singh Surjewala was the Power Minister, “long power cuts used to haunt the people of the state”. People were getting power supply for merely four hours in a day, he claimed.

In contrast, the present government has made significant reforms in the power sector and is ensuring 24-hour electricity supply to citizens, Saini added.

Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Kaushik, MLAs Savitri Jindal and Randhit Panihar were also present during the press conference.

Taking a jibe at Hooda and Surjewala, the Chief Minister said that both the leaders seem to be in a “competition” to become the leader of the Opposition. “They are only marking their attendance; they have no connection with the public,” he said.

Citing data, Saini said that during the Congress regime in 2013–14, the electricity bill for consuming up to “25 units was Rs 200. Similarly, for 50 units, it was Rs 200; and for 100 units, Rs 378 was charged. While in 2025–26, the bill for 25 units was only Rs 55; for 50 units, it was Rs 110; and for 100 units, it was Rs 245”.

Accusing the Congress leaders of misleading people with lies, Saini said they should come forward with facts and share the same with the public.

Saini reviews preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Hisar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed new terminal building and inaugurate air services at Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar on April 14. In this regard, Chief Minister Saini reviewed the preparations at Maharaja Agrasen Airport for the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the administrative officials and thoroughly reviewed the arrangements made for the Prime Minister’s visit. Saini said all comprehensive arrangements should be ensured in the programme. Also, alternative road routes should be arranged so that the general public does not face any problems.

The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of the people, there should be adequate arrangements of clean drinking water, toilets and fans at the venue.

Saini directed officials that separate parking spaces should be set up for each district.