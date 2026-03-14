‘Oppn ruled for many years, but it only indulged in votebank politics’

Kaithal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a dig at the opposition parties, saying they ruled the country for many years, but they only indulged in appeasement and votebank politics.

He said that after Independence, the Opposition ruled the country for several years.

“But why did they not think about your ‘astha’ (belief)? Because they did not have time, and only indulged in appeasement and votebank...,” Adityanath said while addressing a gathering of saints in Haryana’s Kaithal district.

Referring to the construction of Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, he said it became possible when the BJP governments came to power both at the Centre and in UP.

Citing Kashi Vishwanath and other temples, where major reconstruction work has been carried out in recent

years, he said this becomes possible when the government thinks about it.

“When anti-Sanatan governments come to power, they will engage in appeasement. After Independence, be it the Kashmir problem or the Naxal problem, these issues have been created by these very people - those who divided the country in the name of appeasement,” he said.

He said the people who engage in anti-Sanatan conduct and work to weaken India, will no longer be accepted by the people of India now.

He said that if we strengthen the Sanatan Dharma in the country, our nation will become stronger. If the Sanatan Dharma is strong, then the nation will also be strong, he said.