Oppn questions ‘US-brokered’ ceasefire; seeks special parliament session

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday questioned the “US-brokered” ceasefire between India and Pakistan and demanded that the government brief political parties about it and call a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the past 18 days, even as the BJP credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the “enemy on its knees”. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister should chair an all-party meeting to take political parties into confidence in view of the “unprecedented announcements from Washington DC”. BJP IT department head Amit Malviya underscored that the ceasefire was announced after the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart, requesting a ceasefire.

Ramesh said there was a need, more than ever before, for -- the prime minister to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence.

There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, shared on X photographs of former prime minister Indira Gandhi with armed forces personnel during various points in time and said, “India misses Indira.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also demanded that Modi convene a special session of Parliament and share in greater detail the incidents that unfolded -- from the terror strike in Pahalgam to the ceasefire announcement -- so that “all Indians, in one voice, can express gratitude to the courage and the valour displayed by the armed forces”.

“US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire unsettles me. That’s why I feel the prime minister should call a special session of Parliament over this,” said RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the ceasefire, saying it was better late than never.

Left parties the CPI and the CPI(M) welcomed the ceasefire but said the US’s role in the process “raised certain questions”.

“It is disquieting that there is an impression that the US mediated the ceasefire. Hope we don’t entertain any internationalisation of the Kashmir issue,” CPI(M) leader John Brittas said.

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar said every step taken in the direction of peace strengthened the collective fight against terrorism.

“Proud of India’s armed forces, our air defence was spectacular. Big salute. To our people in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana a hat tip to your courage! The guns may have turned silent but Indians have spoken loudly and clearly – to Pakistan and the world -- United India, stronger India,” Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on X that he wished Modi had announced the ceasefire rather than the president of a foreign country.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

The brief announcement came shortly after Trump said India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.