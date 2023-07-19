Oppn must inspire confidence that its goal is to save Constitution, says Brinda Karat

Nagpur: Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said the opposition parties should “give confidence” to people that they have come together to save the country and Constitution from the “assault” of the BJP and RSS. Speaking at a press conference here, she also claimed that the real allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance were the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

Asked whether the opposition unity will be strong enough to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections with local politics also being an issue, Karat said not only the opposition parties but social forces and social movements across the political and social spectrum needed to unite “to prevent the destruction of the secular democratic India.”

“As there are different political configurations in each and every state, this exercise has to be primarily done at the level of the state....at the national level, we should give confidence that we have a common goal of saving India and the Constitution of India from the assault of the BJP-RSS,” she said.

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe that for the opposition family came first and the nation second, Karat said for Modi and the BJP, it was “power first, principles

and people second”.