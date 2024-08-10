Oppn mulls resolution to remove RS chairman Dhankhar as VP

New Delhi: The turbulent relations between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties came to a head-on Friday with sources saying that the opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove the vice president from his office. They said the timing of the notice is to be discussed and decided and though the resolution may not go through it would be a statement to highlight the Chair’s “blatantly and consistently partisan” approach.



According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, “Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days’ notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.”